71-year-old missing from Dali (photos)

The Police are providing a photo and details of a 71-year-old man, who has been missing from his place of residence in Dali.

The man is Marios Christou, who has been missing since 12.30 on Friday, 8 April. He is a thin short man with white hair and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, blue cardigan and a gray tracksuit.

Christou is suffering from dementia and has probably lost his way.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact directly the Pera Chorio Police Station at 22-607401 or 22-607402, the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.