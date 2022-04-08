in-cyprus71-year-old missing from Dali (photos)

71-year-old missing from Dali (photos)

The Police are providing a photo and details of a 71-year-old man, who has been missing from his place of residence in Dali.

The man is Marios Christou, who has been missing since 12.30 on Friday, 8 April. He is a thin short man with white hair and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, blue cardigan and a gray tracksuit.

Christou is suffering from dementia and has probably lost his way.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact directly the Pera Chorio Police Station at 22-607401 or 22-607402, the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

By gavriella
Previous article54-year-old arrested for breaking into a house and stealing a car
Next articleThree deaths from Covid and 2,028 new cases on Friday 

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros