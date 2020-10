During an accident that took place this morning in the district of Nicosia, 71-year-old Andreas Alexandrou from Kato Moni of Nicosia District lost his life.

Specifically, while the man was driving a tractor in a rural road of Kato Moni, the vehicle was reversed and fell into a precipice, crashing and fatally wounding the man.

The Morphou Traffic Police is investigating the incident.

(philenews)