706 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 602, 387 men and 215 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry also announced 706 new Coronavirus cases out of 100,991 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 6 December, taking confirmed infections to 137,538.

The 706 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

32 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,307 tests today)

22 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,310 tests today)

97 through private initiative (1,776 tests today)

24 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (379 tests today)

412 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (61,481 tests today)

119 confirmed cases found through 30,411 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

327 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 119 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 13 Nicosia 37 Paphos 9 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 6 Schools 41 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and five patients at the COVID-19 unit. Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.