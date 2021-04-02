705 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 261, 173 men and 88 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry also announced 705 new Coronavirus cases out of 59,144 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 2 April, taking confirmed infections to 46,878.

The 705 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

317 through tracing of primary contacts (1,494 tests today)

Six through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,870 tests today)

35 through private initiative (1,350 tests today)

19 from public hospital labs (363 tests today)

One from GP referral (127 tests today)

Five from antigen rapid test conducted privately (369 tests today)

322 confirmed cases found through 53,571 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 322 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 34 Limassol 117 Nicosia 111 Paphos 15 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 1 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Special Schools 1 Education 31 National Guard 0 Businesses 5

In total, 57 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 26 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 26 in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 43 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, while 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

