704 new cases, two deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 119, 78 men and 41 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 704 new Coronavirus cases out of 17,451 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 30 December, taking confirmed infections to 22,019.

The 704 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 194 through tracing (824 tests today)
  • Seven within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (467 tests today)
  • 112 through private initiative (1,434 tests today)
  • 24 from public hospital labs (357 tests today)
  • Three from rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival (464 tests today)
  • 364 confirmed cases found through 13,831 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding a confirmed case

  • 38 test on the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias
  • 36 tests within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 364 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 17
Limassol 79
Larnaca 102
 Nicosia 128
Famagusta 17
Old people’s homes 4
National Guard 9
Wider public sector 8

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 20 in the COVID-19 unit and five in the Increased Care Unit. Another five patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 30 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, six in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU.

(PIO)

 

 

