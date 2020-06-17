News Local 7000 passengers in first week of reopening of Larnaca Airport

The Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Mr Υiannis Karousos, attends the arrival of the first flight at Larnaca Airport. The flight, which was operated by AEGEAN Airways and arrived from Athens at 12.15 pm, was held within the context of restoring Cyprus' connectivity with other countries.

 

 

A total of about 7000 passengers flew in and out of Larnaca Airport in the first week since it reopened on June 9, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said there were a total of 85 flights to and from the airport over the period of June 9 to 15. Of these 42 incoming flights brought in 2950 passengers. Another 4039 left on 43 flights.

Regarding repatriation, there were 19 flights  — nine brought 618 passengers to Larnaca. Another 608 left on 10 flights. Repatriations were from Egypt, Qatar, Romania, South Africa, Ukraine and the UK and the flights were carried out by Blue Air, Carpatair, Cyprus Airways, Egypt Air, Sky Up and Wizz Air UK.

Another Carpatair  flight stopped in Arad, Romania, with Amsterdam the final destination.

Commercial flights to Larnaca Airport were carried out by Wizz Air (Sofia, Iasi, Budapest, Varna and Vilnius), Aegean (Athens and Thesaloniki), Cyprus Airways (Athens), Bulgaria Air (Sofia) and Austrian Airlines (Vienna).

Perdios: Cyprus can expect only 30% of last year’s tourist numbers

By Bouli Hadjioannou
