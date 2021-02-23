7,000 appointments for vaccination of people 71 years and above

According to the Health Ministry, until 10 this morning, 7,000 appointments for vaccination against COVID-19, have been assigned to people 71 years and above.

The Vaccination Portal opened at 9 for all Vaccination Centers all over Cyprus. According to the Ministry there were 16,904 appointments available.

It is reminded that depending on the available appointments for individuals over the age of 71, citizens will be informed by means of an announcement on the availability of vaccination appointments for the relevant age groups.

Citizens are asked to follow the announcements made by the Ministry of Health in order to remain informed regarding the age group variations and arrange an appointment.

(philenews/CNA)