Seventy-year-old Anna Tsiama, from Strovolos, who had been seriously injured during a car accident on 2 October in Nicosia, died yesterday.

The accident occurred at 11.35, when a car driven by a 71-year-old at Dimostheni Severi Avenue collided into the car driven by the 70-year-old, under conditions that are being investigated.

The Traffic Police continue the investigations.