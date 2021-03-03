News Local 70-year-old woman in danger due to fire at her apartment

70-year-old woman in danger due to fire at her apartment

A 70-year-old woman was in danger today due to a fire that broke out at her apartment, in the area of Faneromeni, in Larnaca.

According to the Fire Service, just after 11:00 they received information about a fire at an apartment in the third floor of a building.

Firemen went to the scene in three vehicles and managed to put the fire under control at 13:00.

The 70-year-old woman who was living in the apartment suffered burns and was taken to the Larnaca General Hospital.

Following investigations by the Fire Service, it seems that the fire began from the radiation of an electric heater on a bed.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Thursday, 4 March
Next articleEU’s countries deviate from common vaccination strategy, looking at Israel, Russia, China

Top Stories

World

EU’s countries deviate from common vaccination strategy, looking at Israel, Russia, China

gavriella -
In recent weeks, several member states of the European Union have decided to distance themselves from the bloc's common strategy for vaccination against Covid-19...
Read more
Local

70-year-old woman in danger due to fire at her apartment

gavriella -
A 70-year-old woman was in danger today due to a fire that broke out at her apartment, in the area of Faneromeni, in Larnaca. According...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 4 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Economy

Jobless rise by an annual 28% in February 2021

gavriella -
The number of unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of February 2021 in February 2021 rose to 32,789...
Read more
World

Strong earthquake shakes central Greece

gavriella -
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3), sending people rushing from their houses but drawing no immediate reports of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 4 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Rapid tests in schools

gavriella -
Every week organized rapid tests will take place in schools and the Education Ministry is asking the schools’ principles to encourage students and personel...
Read more
Local

Roads toward Troodos open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

gavriella -
Police are warning drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow and fog. All roads toward Troodos are open only to vehicles with...
Read more
Local

Man angry with Social Insurance throws chair at glass window

gavriella -
A man waiting for a long time at the Social Insurance office in Paphos due to the increased security measures being implemented, was asked...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros