70-year-old was taking advantage of minor with promises and exchanges

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal filed by a man accused of sexually abusing a minor against his sentence. The Court pointed out that offenses of a sexual nature against children must be severely punished.

At the time when the offenses occurred, the man was 70 and the complainant 14.

Taking advantage of the serious financial problems the girl, who had no father, was facing, the man was promising money and other things in exchange in order to use the underage girl.

According to the facts of the case, in February 2018, a Police car saw a car parked in a side road of the Famagusta-Larnaca highway. During a check, the 70-year-old, who was the driver said that the girl, his co-driver, was a relative from Moldova and was taking her to Agia Napa.

The girl went into the Police car where she started crying and admitted that she had met the man to have sex on payment and that it was not the first time.

(philenews)