70% of patients at Famagusta Reference Hospital not vaccinated

A total of 70% of patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Famagusta COVID Hospital are unvaccinated, according to Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director at the Larnaca and Famagusta General hospitals.

She said that currently there are 35 patients in Famagusta of which six are in the Increased Care Unit and require closer monitoring. The average age of patients is 74 years old and the youngest 48, while the oldest patient is 92 years old. Both are not vaccinated.

In Larnaca General Hospital, there are 20 patients with COVID-19, of which 4 are in the ICU.

At the Eden Rehabilitation Centre, there are 78 people who tested positive, while 27 patients are being treated at the post-COVID ward. Those who tested positive ten days ago are expected to be released on Friday as well as patients at the post-COVID ward.

She also said that vaccinations in the free areas of Famagusta district “continue at the same pace, as around 200 people on a daily basis visit the Vaccination Centers to receive either the 1st, 2nd or 3rd doses of the vaccine. In addition, the vaccination of children aged 5-11 years continues, with about 30 children vaccinated weekly.

Hajiyiannis said that we have to protect older and vulnerable people from Covid-19 since the said groups who have other health problems might get sicker in case they test positively to Covid-19.