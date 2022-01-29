NewsLocal70 car break ins by Famagusta youth

70 car break ins by Famagusta youth

 

A nineteen year old man has admitted to 70 car break ins and two burglaries in the Famagusta district, following his arrest yesterday (Friday) in connection with the case.

According to the latest police report, the crimes were committed over the past few months across municipalities and communities in the district.

The frequency of this criminal activity in the area, had led to the creation of a special task force, who was led to the 19 year old following a tip off.

The task force is investigating, focusing on possible accomplices.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleToddler in Athens for heart operation, as parents get vaccinated (updated)
Next articleLatest on roads to Troodos, most now open (noon update)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros