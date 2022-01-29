70 car break ins by Famagusta youth

A nineteen year old man has admitted to 70 car break ins and two burglaries in the Famagusta district, following his arrest yesterday (Friday) in connection with the case.

According to the latest police report, the crimes were committed over the past few months across municipalities and communities in the district.

The frequency of this criminal activity in the area, had led to the creation of a special task force, who was led to the 19 year old following a tip off.

The task force is investigating, focusing on possible accomplices.