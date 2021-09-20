7 years Technopolis 20: ErmisVickyLee Trio on September 24

Technopolis 20 celebrates its seven years birthday, and we invite you to celebrate with us, on Friday, September 24, at 8pm with a jazz concert with the talented and beloved musicians Vasiliki Anastasiou on voice, Ermis Michail on guitar and Andreas Panteli on piano. The band will play their favourite soul, jazz and pop songs, incorporating strong influences from blues, soul and gospel, along with a selection of Greek songs arranged in a jazz sound.

Entrance: €12

ONLY with reservations by phone at 70002420 and presales.

Tickets available:

– Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Wednesday – Friday, 9am – 1pm

– Online banking (email us at [email protected] for details)

Information: 70002420

Limited number of seats available, due to the measures announced by the government to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.

SafePass necessary

The venue takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

A few words about the musicians

Ermis Michail is one of the active guitar players in Cyprus. In 2008 he was accepted at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Jazz Department). He performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2010 as a member of the Rotterdam Big Band. In 2011 he finished his Bachelor’s degree in Music (Jazz Guitar) with honors. In 2012 Ermis Michail won the 1st prize at “The Nicolas Economou Foundation (NEF) Scholarship Competition”. In 2014 he finished his Master’s degree in Jazz Guitar at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Codarts). Since then he has collaborated with many established musicians such as Damian Erksin, Gilad Atzmon, Tony Lakatos and more. During that time, he has arranged and performed in various albums with local and international artists. In 2016 he released his debut album with his original compositions “Minor Change». He has also composed music for theatre and dance performances performed in festivals and theatres in Cyprus. He has been the jazz guitar professor at the University of Nicosia since 2013, and is currently performing with his projects as guitarist and composer at selected venues and festivals all over Cyprus and abroad.

Vasiliki Anastasiou is a Greek-Cypriot vocalist who graduated recently from London College of Music from where she received the title Master’s in Music Performance (vocals) with distinction. She created The Amalgamation Project to sing stories from around our ‘neighborhood’, to try and glue together traditional sounds from the Balkan peninsula and the Mediterranean breeze with jazz harmony. Vasiliki’s solo performances include Hong Kong (for the premiere of the film Axis of Light), Qatara Art centre in Doha for an Educational concert, 6th and 7th International River Film Festival in Padova/Italy. In United Kingdom at the Europe House, Shepherds Bush Empire, 2012 May Ball, Peterhouse Theatre in Cambridge, Hollywell music room in Oxford, at the British Museum. The 30th ISME World Conference on Music Education that took place at Megaro Mousikis (Thessaloniki, Greece). The Loop Festival 2014 (Cyprus), Fengaros 2014, Windcraft festival 2014, Rialto Ethnic Festival 2014, Rialto Jazz and world music Showcase. She is also leading a five-day workshop for voice for the second consecutive year Fengaros Music Village 2014 and 2015. https://www.vasilikianastasiou.com/

Andreas Panteli (1983) is a jazz pianist from Nicosia, and an active member in the Cypriot jazz scene. He studied Jazz Piano Performance at the Rotterdam Conservatory (B.A) and at the Royal Conservatory of Den Haag (M.A). In the past few years, he is teaching at the University of Nicosia, and performing in various festivals and venues around the island and abroad, with groups like “Funkystraat”, “Four on the Floor”, “Fuzz Bus”, “Sung Mellow”, “Εrmis Michail Quintet”, “Cahit Kutrafali Group”, “Alexis Kasinos Quartet”.