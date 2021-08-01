7 cannabis plants at Limassol home, suspect remanded for intent to distribute

A 52 year old man from Limassol was arrested and remanded in custody in connection with a case of cannabis and cocaine possession, growing cannabis plants and intend to distribute.

He was arrested yesterday at an open area of the city where 7 cannabis plants were being grown.

Following a search of his vehicle, the anti-narcotics squad also found 2,3 grams of cocaine, 2,3 grams of cannabis, a small quantity of crystal meth and seven containers with water.

Yet another seven cannabis plants were discovered at his home, ranging from 20 centimeters to 1.20 in height.