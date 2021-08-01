NewsLocal7 cannabis plants at Limassol home, suspect remanded for intent to distribute

7 cannabis plants at Limassol home, suspect remanded for intent to distribute

 

A 52 year old man from Limassol was arrested and remanded in custody in connection with a case of cannabis and cocaine possession, growing cannabis plants and intend to distribute.

He was arrested yesterday at an open area of the city where 7 cannabis plants were being grown.

Following a search of his vehicle, the anti-narcotics squad also found 2,3 grams of cocaine, 2,3 grams of cannabis, a small quantity of crystal meth and seven containers with water.

Yet another seven cannabis plants were discovered at his home, ranging from 20 centimeters to 1.20 in height.

By Constantinos Tsintas
