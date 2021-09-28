7.5-million-euro project in Ypsonas

InsiderEconomy7.5-million-euro project in Ypsonas

A study for the environmental consequences from the upgrading of the Elias Kannaouros Avenue in Ypsonas Municipality of the Limassol District has been submitted to the Environmental Authority.

The upgrading will include:

  • Reconstruction of lanes
  • Pavements, pedestrian roads, bicycle roads
  • Traffic lights
  • Bus stops
  • Pedestrian passages
  • Landscaping/planting of trees

The project will be completed in three phases, construction will begin sometime in 2024, and it is estimated to last around three years. The target of this project is to improve the traffic of the local road network, to improve the conditions for all mass media and to increase road safety.

