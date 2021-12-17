695 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 617, 393 men and 224 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry also announced 695 new Coronavirus cases out of 82,410 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 17 December, taking confirmed infections to 144,205.

The 695 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

144 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,729 tests today)

40 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,210 tests today)

105 through private initiative (3,345 tests today)

Three within the framework of public hospital labs (321 tests today)

292 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (48,178 tests today)

111 confirmed cases found through 23,523 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

103 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

One test taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 111 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 13 Nicosia 58 Paphos 15 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 13 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 40 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Some 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three patients in the Increased Care Unit. Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 21 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one patient who is not intubated.