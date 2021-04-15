690 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of six persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 283, 186 men and 97 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 690 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,902 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 15 April, taking confirmed infections to 53,944.

The 690 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

136 through tracing of primary contacts (1,077 tests today)

Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,026 tests today)

129 through private initiative (1,954 tests today)

34 from public hospital labs (509 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (134 tests today)

34 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (649 tests today)

353 confirmed cases found through 45,553 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 353 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 68 Limassol 85 Nicosia 116 Paphos 19 Famagusta 26 National Guard 3 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 1 Industrial area of Mesogi 1 Education 34 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 39 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 36 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 48 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General, while 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO