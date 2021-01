Police are looking for 64-year old ANDROULA Pafitou Frangoudi, from Lanraca, who has been reported missing since 17 January, 2021. According to a testimony she was last seen in the area of Phinikoudes, when she went into the sea for swimming.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)