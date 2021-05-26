69 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 69 new Coronavirus cases out of 41.776 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 26 May, taking confirmed infections to 72,159.

The 69 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

20 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (261 tests today)

13 through private initiative (2.367 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (301 tests today)

One from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (441 tests today)

32 confirmed cases found through 35.781 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

141 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

2,479 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

Five tests conducted to the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 32 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 14 Nicosia 7 Paphos 1 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Ypsona 0 Industrial Area of Dali 0 Education 1 National guard 0

In total, nine patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including one at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 16 in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO