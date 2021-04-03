68-year-old imprisoned for possession of drugs

The Limassol District Court today issued a warrant for the imprisonment of a 68-year-old woman for six days for a case of drugs.

The woman was arrested yesterday by members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit, after a quantity of cannabis and another substance believed to be cocaine was found at her house.

The drugs were found during a search conducted on the basis of a court warrant.

The 68-year-old gave some explanations about the drugs that are being investigated.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit continues the investigation.