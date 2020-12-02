68 patients at Reference Hospital on Wednesday

Some 68 patients of COVID-19 are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a reference establishment.

Five of these patients are in the Increased Care Unit since they need closer monitoring.

Two patients yesterday left the hospital since they tested negative to repeated tests and more are expected to leave today.

According to Amalia Hatzigianni, who heads the reference hospital, 24 patients come from old people’s homes.

At the Eden Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou there are currently 87 people, who will remain there until they are complete free of COVID-19.

