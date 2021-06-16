68 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 684 new Coronavirus cases out of 31,124 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 16 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,379.

The 68 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

17 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (206 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,524)

13 through private initiative (1,554 tests today)

Three taken from public hospital lab (209 tests today)

Four from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (313 tests today)

28 confirmed cases found through 26,083 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

235 tests conducted within the framework of GP referral program

Analytically the 28 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 14 Nicosia 4 Paphos 3 Famagusta 3 Industrial area of Ypsonas 0 Industrial area of Dali 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 2 Education 1

In total, 10 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

