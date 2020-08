New epidemiological data published by the Health Ministry on Sunday shows that as of 20 August 68.3% (935 people) of those who contracted Coronavirus have recovered.

In addition, 27 people have died (20 with Covid-19 as the underlying cause of death).

The vast majority of people (83%) infected with the virus are aged 18-59 years, followed by those aged up to 17 years (9%) and those aged 60+ (8%).