677 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 284, 187 men and 97 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 677 new Coronavirus cases out of 69,068 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 16 April, taking confirmed infections to 54,621.

The 677 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

120 through tracing of primary contacts (1,052 tests today)

Two within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,143 tests today)

130 through private initiative (2,329 tests today)

17 from public hospital labs (394 tests today)

20 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (573 tests today)

388 confirmed cases found through 63,539 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place, without finding any confirmed cases:

38 tests have taken place within the framework of the program on GP referrals.

Analytically the 388 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 59 Limassol 101 Nicosia 138 Paphos 20 Famagusta 18 National Guard 11 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Closed structures 1 Education 19 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 4 Businesses 17

In total, 72 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 37 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 43 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 52 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and one at the Increased Care Unit, while 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

