676 premises checked, none booked

Police carried out 676 checks of premises in the past 24 hours to monitor compliance with decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A police spokesman told CNA that no violations were found from the checks carried out from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday.

The checks were carried out at restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, coffee shops, pizza parlours, hotels, pubs, beaches, sports clubs and other premises as follows:

Nicosia: 24

Limassol: 42

Larnaca: 319

Paphos: 116

Famagusta: 117

Morphou: 58