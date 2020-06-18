News Local 676 premises checked, none booked

676 premises checked, none booked

Coronavirus: Police step up checks for adherence to 75-person limit law

 

Police carried out 676 checks of premises in the past 24 hours to monitor compliance with decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A police spokesman told CNA that no violations were found from the checks carried out from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday.

The checks were carried out at restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, coffee shops, pizza parlours, hotels, pubs, beaches, sports clubs and other premises as follows:

Nicosia: 24

Limassol: 42

Larnaca: 319

Paphos: 116

Famagusta: 117

Morphou: 58

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCourt rules asylum seeker must remain in custody
Next articlePepsiCo drops Aunt Jemima branding; Uncle Ben’s, others under review

Top Stories

Local

84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  In the past two weeks, 26 of the 31 new coronavirus cases (84%) were imported and only five (16%) were locally acquired, according to...
Read more
World

Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her...
Read more
World

Taking the knee’ seems to be from Game of Thrones – UK foreign minister

Bouli Hadjioannou -
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that "taking the knee" seems to have come from the fantasy TV drama series "Game of...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for 17 burglaries in free Famagusta area

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 47 year old man arrested yesterday for stealing from a Paralilmni cafeteria will also stand trial for another 16 burglaries in the free...
Read more
Local

Consumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Actual Individual Consumption (AIC - measure of material welfare of households) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) ranged from 59% to 135% of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  In the past two weeks, 26 of the 31 new coronavirus cases (84%) were imported and only five (16%) were locally acquired, according to...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for 17 burglaries in free Famagusta area

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 47 year old man arrested yesterday for stealing from a Paralilmni cafeteria will also stand trial for another 16 burglaries in the free...
Read more
Local

Consumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Actual Individual Consumption (AIC - measure of material welfare of households) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) ranged from 59% to 135% of the...
Read more
Local

Tougher checks in new migration, asylum policy

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Foreign students will require bank guarantees, proof of knowledge of English and will have to sign a statement they are not at risk at...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros