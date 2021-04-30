676 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 312, 205 men and 107 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 676 new Coronavirus cases out of 47,621 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday 30 April, taking confirmed infections to 65,909.

The 676 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

56 through tracing of primary contacts (1,183 tests today)

Five within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,010 tests today)

231 through private initiative (3,706 tests today)

Five from public hospital labs (65 tests today)

13 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (504 tests today)

366 confirmed cases found through 40,141 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

12 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 366 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 66 Limassol 104 Nicosia 147 Paphos 24 Famagusta 15 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Businesses 8 National Guard 0 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 2

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 23 in the COVID-19 unit, and 14 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 60 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 36 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit, while 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit.

