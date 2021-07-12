67-year-old suspect of fire at Arakapas in jail for another 8 days

The 67-year-old suspect for the deadly fire that began from Arakapas village will remain in prison for another 8 days.

The man was today led to the Court in Limassol where his further imprisonment was decided.

According to what was heard in court, a lot of work needs to take place since the Police still need to hear another 100 testimonies from residents of the area and people who have been affected by the fire. Moreover, the reports of the Fire Service, Forestry Department, EAC, CYTA and Meteorological Service are also expected.

When interrogated, the 67-year-old refused any involvement and claimed he was the one who called 112 from his cell phone.

However, his claims are refuted by testimonies the policemen have.