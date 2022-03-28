67-year-old injured during car accident in Deryneia

A car accident occurred just after 13.00 in Deryneia and as a result a 67-year-old woman was injured after her car crashed into the traffic signs and stopped on two wheels.

The woman was driving her car from Deryneia toward Sotira. According to the Police, at some point she lost control of the vehicle and as a result she got out of the road and crashed into the traffic signs.

Members of the Police and of the Fire Service went to the scene and managed to get the woman out of the car. She was then taken to the Famagusta General Hospital.