NewsLocal67-year-old injured during car accident in Deryneia

67-year-old injured during car accident in Deryneia

Chimney fire put out at Latsia house

A car accident occurred just after 13.00 in Deryneia and as a result a 67-year-old woman was injured after her car crashed into the traffic signs and stopped on two wheels.

The woman was driving her car from Deryneia toward Sotira. According to the Police, at some point she lost control of the vehicle and as a result she got out of the road and crashed into the traffic signs.

Members of the Police and of the Fire Service went to the scene and managed to get the woman out of the car. She was then taken to the Famagusta General Hospital.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus Basketball Federation in Munich to present Cyprus bid for Fiba Eurobasket 2025
Next articleBreach Festival in Nicosia on April 5-6

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros