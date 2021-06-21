67 covid cases on Monday, no deaths

67 new cases of covid-19 were announced today by the health ministry out of 21,150 PCR and rapid antigen tests, quite a low number due to the Holy Spirit holiday.

The total number of cases now stands at 73,710, with the positivity rate being 0,32%.

No deaths were recorded for a fourth day running, remaining at 378, of which 254 men and 124 women with an average age of 77.

46 covid patients are being treated in state hospitals, 19 in serious condition.

Ten are intubated, one is in ICU without intubation and eight in Increased Care Units.