NewsLocal67 covid cases on Monday, no deaths

67 covid cases on Monday, no deaths

 

67 new cases of covid-19 were announced today by the health ministry out of 21,150 PCR and rapid antigen tests, quite a low number due to the Holy Spirit holiday.

The total number of cases now stands at 73,710, with the positivity rate being 0,32%.

No deaths were recorded for a fourth day running, remaining at 378, of which 254 men and 124 women with an average age of 77.

46 covid patients are being treated in state hospitals, 19 in serious condition.

Ten are intubated, one is in ICU without intubation and eight in Increased Care Units.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleNine European countries turn green on Cyprus covid travel list, Greece in orange

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros