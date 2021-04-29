668 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 308, 202 men and 106 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 668 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,325 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday 29 April, taking confirmed infections to 65,233.

The 668 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

65 through tracing of primary contacts (2,995 tests today)

166 through private initiative (3,308 tests today)

21 from public hospital labs (364 tests today)

18 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (499 tests today)

398 confirmed cases found through 30,121 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

38 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 398 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 61 Limassol 112 Nicosia 169 Paphos 29 Famagusta 20 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Industrial area of Mesogi 1 National Guard 5 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 39 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 20 in the COVID-19 unit, and 14 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 59 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 38 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit, while 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit.

