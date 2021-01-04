665 new cases, two deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 133, 89 men and 44 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 665 new Coronavirus cases out of 13,495 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 4 January, taking confirmed infections to 24,639.

The 665 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

204 through tracing (907 tests today)

Four within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (737 tests today)

46 through private initiative (509 tests today)

45 from public hospital labs (263 tests today)

Two from rechecking passengers from UK after the 7 th day of their arrival (186 tests today)

364 confirmed cases found through 10,853 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding a confirmed case

20 tests within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 364 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 9 Limassol 107 Larnaca 104 Nicosia 113 Famagusta 10 Old people’s homes 21 Closed structures 0 Wider public sector 0

In total, 65 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 27 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Another 10 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 31 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)