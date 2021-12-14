662 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 612, 390 men and 222 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry announced 662 new Coronavirus cases out of 80,985 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 14 December, taking confirmed infections to 142,228.

The cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

105 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,585 tests today)

43 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,762 tests today)

112 through private initiative (2,750 tests today)

Eight within the framework of public hospital labs (337 tests today)

235 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,524 tests today)

159 confirmed cases found through 30,796 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

230 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

One test taken within the framework of checks in closed structures

Analytically the 159 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 22 Limassol 23 Nicosia 49 Paphos 6 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 52 National Guard 4 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 44 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and 11 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 26 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 14 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the Increased Care Unit. Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one patient at the Increased Care Unit. Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 22 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.