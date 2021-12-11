662 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 662 new Coronavirus cases out of 93,840 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 10 December, taking confirmed infections to 140,030.

The cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

120 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,785 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,396 tests today)

131 through private initiative (4,140 tests today)

11 within the framework of public hospital labs (326 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of the GP referral program (168 tests today)

280 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (51,513 tests today)

109 confirmed cases found through 32,510 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

Two tests taken within the framework of checks in closed structures

Analytically the 109 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 10 Nicosia 49 Paphos 7 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 31 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 43 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 25 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 21 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.