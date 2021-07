Police are looking for 668-year old Christos Stylianou from Nicosia, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 19 July 2021.

Stylianou is approximately 1.65, with a white long beard, bold at the front and long white hair at the back.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.