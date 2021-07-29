655 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 416, 272 men and 144 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry also announced 655 new Coronavirus cases out of 68,230 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 29 July, taking confirmed infections to 100,784.

The 655 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

66 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (500 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,801 tests today)

119 through private initiative (3,847 tests today)

13 taken from public hospital labs (197 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (80 tests today)

28 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,836 tests today)

420 confirmed cases found through 58,971 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 420 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 69 Limassol 118 Nicosia 116 Paphos 59 Famagusta 53 Old people’s homes 5 National Guard 0 Special schools 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 41 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit, and 14 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 64 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 19 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 39 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit. One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of Paphos General Hospital and seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.