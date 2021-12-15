650 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 614, 391 men and 223 women with an average age of 75.9. The Health Ministry also announced 650 new Coronavirus cases out of 85,024 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 15 December, taking confirmed infections to 142,878.

The cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

115 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,173 tests today)

21 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,510 tests today)

124 through private initiative (2,807 tests today)

16 within the framework of public hospital labs (274 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (231 tests today)

257 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (43,200 tests today)

115 confirmed cases found through 33,828 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

One test taken within the framework of checks in closed structures

Analytically the 115 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 9 Nicosia 57 Paphos 8 Famagusta 8 Old people’s homes 1 Schools 41 National Guard 0 Closed structures 5 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 42 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including nine in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 29 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the Increased Care Unit. Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two patients at the Increased Care Unit. Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 22 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.