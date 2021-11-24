NewsLocal65% of people hospitalized at Reference Hospital are unvaccinated

65% of people hospitalized at Reference Hospital are unvaccinated

The percentage of unvaccinated patients suffering from COVID-19 at the Famagusta Reference Hospital is 65%, according to Amalia Hadjiyianni, Larnaca and Famagusta hospitals’ Scientific Director.

Hadjiyianni said 28 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the Reference hospital, five of whom are in the Increased Care Unit as they require closer monitoring. The average age of patients is 67.

She also noted that the youngest patient is 31 and the oldest 96 while there are also 27 people cared for at the Eden Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou who are waiting to test negative and be released.

In reply to a relevant question, Hadjiyianni said that Once again she stressed the need to comply with the protective measures and to get vaccinated.

Regarding the increased number of confirmed cases in Cyprus recently, she said that in view of winter both the Famagusta Hospital and the staff are expecting a new wave of Covid-19 to the island.

 

