65% of Cypriots expect return to normality in Phileleftheros barometer survey

Cypriots are more concerned about the financial repercussions on their households and the psychological effects on their children during this pandemic period, according to the first barometer survey ‘My Opinion’, organised by Pulse Market Research for Phileleftheros.

Seven out of ten citizens believe that the psychology of children and teenagers has suffered to a great degree, while 66% state that their financial state of their household has been affected by the on-going pandemic.

On the other hand, 32% haven’t seen any changes to their household situation throughout this period, this group including mostly non-vaccinated people, as well as working class individuals.

6 out of 10 Cypriots are slightly worried about covid, while 32% are concerned to a greater degree.

65% of those asked believe that normality will return, either soon or in the near future. Men aged 35 to 49 are more optimistic, as are people in higher social strata.

57% state that the pandemic has made them question certain things in their lives.

72% of Cypriots say they will keep electronic transactions post-pandemic, 71% will maintain contactless transactions and 48% will keep delivery orders.