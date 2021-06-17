65 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 65 new Coronavirus cases out of 34,157 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 17 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,444.

The 65 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Eight through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (137 tests today)

14 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,552)

11 through private initiative (2,937 tests today)

Two taken from public hospital lab (208 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (339 tests today)

28 confirmed cases found through 26,915 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

69 tests conducted within the framework of GP referral program

Analytically the 28 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 13 Nicosia 6 Paphos 4 Famagusta 2 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 1 Education 0

In total, eight patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including one in he Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, two in the Increased Care Unit and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

