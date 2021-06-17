NewsLocal65 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Thursday

65 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 65 new Coronavirus cases out of 34,157 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 17 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,444.

The 65 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • Eight through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (137 tests today)
  • 14 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,552)
  • 11 through private initiative (2,937 tests today)
  • Two taken from public hospital lab (208 tests today)
  • Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (339 tests today)
  • 28 confirmed cases found through 26,915 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 69 tests conducted within the framework of GP referral program

Analytically the 28 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 2
Limassol 13
Nicosia 6
Paphos 4
Famagusta 2
Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 0
Industrial area of Mesogi 0
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 1
Education 0

In total, eight patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including one in he Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, two in the Increased Care Unit and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO

 

By gavriella
Previous article32-year-old missing. Have you seen her? (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros