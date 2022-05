Some 6,452 violations of various traffic offences have been recorded by the Police during the week 15/5 and 22/5 all over Cyprus.

Most offences had to do with speeding or driving while using a mobile phone, both possible reasons for traffic accidents.

There were also fines for violating traffic lights, for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for not using a seat belt, for parking in places for disabled and so forth.

The targeted Police checks continue on a daily basis.