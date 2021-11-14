64-year-old burned in his car after accident

The driver of a rental car was burned to death in Paphos after colliding with another vehicle. The man, who is so far unidentified, had an accident at the Paphos-Limassol road, near Yeroskipou.

According to data so far, the driver of the rental car entered the opposite lane and as a result he collided with a car driven by a couple from Kouklia. As a result, the rented car was on fire. When the Fire Service managed to put out the fire, the man was already dead. It will take some time to identify him.

The couple from Kouklia was also taken to hospital. Their health condition is serious but out of danger.