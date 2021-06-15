64 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 64 new Coronavirus cases out of 35,729 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 15 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,311.

The 64 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

12r through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (218 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,899)

Seven through private initiative (1,706 tests today)

Five taken from public hospital lab (505 tests today)

One from GP referral program (430)

35 confirmed cases found through 29,622 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

319 cases from antigen rapid tests conducted privately

Analytically the 35 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 12 Nicosia 12 Paphos 2 Famagusta 4 Industrial area of Ergates 1 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Old people’s homes 0 Businesses 0 Education 2

In total, seven patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator and five in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit.

