64.8% of hospitalised Covid patients were male – weekly report

The Thursday report of the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has found that

In total, 176 people with Coronavirus (18.7% of total cases) received hospital care, and 141 patients (80.1%) were discharged alive from the hospital.

The median age of hospitalized patients was 62 years (IQR: 49-73 years).

Figure 6 shows the total number of first hospital admissions by date.

Overall, 32 cases (18.2% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU, of which three were still in ICU (as of May 26th).

A total of 27 ICU patients (84.4% of all ICU patients) have been intubated, of which three (100% of all patients currently in ICU) are still intubated.

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all 32 ICU cases, considering those still

in ICU until May 26th) was 11 days.

Summary of the latest findings:

As of May 26th, a total of 939 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths (case fatality rate: 2.6%) have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus.

Among these cases, 20.1% are health-care workers (189 people) – 4.1% physicians (39 people), 10.1% nurses (95 people), 1.4% other health occupations (13 people), and 4.5% auxiliary staff (42 people).

The median age of cases is 45 years (Interquartile range – IQR: 32-59 years); 49.8% are female and 50.2% are male.

Overall, of 794 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections (index cases and close contacts of confirmed cases) were 658 (82.9%) – of these 8.7% (57 people) were related to a health-care facility (General Hospital in Pafos) and 12.5% (82 people) were reported in Aradippou municipality.

In total, 18.7% (176 people) of cases received hospital care, of which 141 patients (80.1%) have been discharged alive from the hospital. The median age of all hospitalized patients is: 62 years (IQR: 49-73 years) and 64.9% are males.

Three patients were still in intensive care units (for part of the day if they died, were discharged or transferred on that day or for the whole day, by May 26th); all of them were intubated.

Overall, 784 (83.5%) cases have recovered (without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis).

A total of 105,929 tests have been performed as of May 26th (12,093.7 per 100,000 population).

