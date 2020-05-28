News Local 64.8% of hospitalised Covid patients were male - weekly report

64.8% of hospitalised Covid patients were male – weekly report

The Thursday report of the Health Ministry’s Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has found that as of May 26 64.8% of all hospitalised Covid-19 patients (114 people) were male.

In total, 176 people with Coronavirus (18.7% of total cases) received hospital care, and 141 patients (80.1%) were discharged alive from the hospital.

The median age of hospitalized patients was 62 years (IQR: 49-73 years).

Figure 6 shows the total number of first hospital admissions by date.

Overall, 32 cases (18.2% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU, of which three were still in ICU (as of May 26th).

A total of 27 ICU patients (84.4% of all ICU patients) have been intubated, of which three (100% of all patients currently in ICU) are still intubated.

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all 32 ICU cases, considering those still
in ICU until May 26th) was 11 days.

Summary of the latest findings:

  • As of May 26th, a total of 939 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths (case fatality rate: 2.6%) have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus.
  • Among these cases, 20.1% are health-care workers (189 people) – 4.1% physicians (39 people), 10.1% nurses (95 people), 1.4% other health occupations (13 people), and 4.5% auxiliary staff (42 people).
  • The median age of cases is 45 years (Interquartile range – IQR: 32-59 years); 49.8% are female and 50.2% are male.
  • Overall, of 794 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections (index cases and close contacts of confirmed cases) were 658 (82.9%) – of these 8.7% (57 people) were related to a health-care facility (General Hospital in Pafos) and 12.5% (82 people) were reported in Aradippou municipality.
  • In total, 18.7% (176 people) of cases received hospital care, of which 141 patients (80.1%) have been discharged alive from the hospital. The median age of all hospitalized patients is: 62 years (IQR: 49-73 years) and 64.9% are males.
  • Three patients were still in intensive care units (for part of the day if they died, were discharged or transferred on that day or for the whole day, by May 26th); all of them were intubated.
  • Overall, 784 (83.5%) cases have recovered (without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis).
  • A total of 105,929 tests have been performed as of May 26th (12,093.7 per 100,000 population).

Click here for the full report.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleTwo more test positive to Covid-19, both through tracing

Top Stories

Local

64.8% of hospitalised Covid patients were male – weekly report

Josephine Koumettou -
The Thursday report of the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has found that as of May 26 64.8% of all hospitalised Covid-19 patients (114...
Read more
Local

Two more test positive to Covid-19, both through tracing

Josephine Koumettou -
There were two new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus the Health Ministry said, both found through tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (60 tests today),...
Read more
Local

Burial in Turkish-held north of enclaved G/C permitted 20 days after death

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkish Cypriot authorities yesterday finally allowed the remains of an enclaved Greek Cypriot from the Turkish-occupied village of Ayia Triada who died 20 days...
Read more
Local

Additional relaxations in new Health Ministry decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Pleasure boats and sea sports are back, under conditions, following a decree issued on Thursday by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, CNA reports. The new decree...
Read more
Local

Crisis pushes back more than 70% of weddings to a later date, says photographers association

Josephine Koumettou -
Many couples have chosen to move their wedding to a later date because of Covid, Cyprus Professional Photographers Association president Pambos Charalambous has told CNA. Charalambous...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two more test positive to Covid-19, both through tracing

Josephine Koumettou -
There were two new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus the Health Ministry said, both found through tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (60 tests today),...
Read more
Local

Burial in Turkish-held north of enclaved G/C permitted 20 days after death

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkish Cypriot authorities yesterday finally allowed the remains of an enclaved Greek Cypriot from the Turkish-occupied village of Ayia Triada who died 20 days...
Read more
Local

Additional relaxations in new Health Ministry decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Pleasure boats and sea sports are back, under conditions, following a decree issued on Thursday by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, CNA reports. The new decree...
Read more
Local

Crisis pushes back more than 70% of weddings to a later date, says photographers association

Josephine Koumettou -
Many couples have chosen to move their wedding to a later date because of Covid, Cyprus Professional Photographers Association president Pambos Charalambous has told CNA. Charalambous...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros