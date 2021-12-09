635 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 607, 389 men and 218 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry also announced 635 new Coronavirus cases out of 87,780 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 9 December, taking confirmed infections to 139,368.

The 635 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

114 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,234 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,879 tests today)

100 through private initiative (6,014 tests today)

Seven within the framework of public hospital labs (297 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (74 tests today)

274 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (44,751 tests today)

128 confirmed cases found through 31,531 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 128 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 10 Limassol 19 Nicosia 58 Paphos 6 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 33 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 42 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.