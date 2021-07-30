635 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 419, 274 men and 145 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry also announced 635 new Coronavirus cases out of 674,122 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 30 July, taking confirmed infections to 101,419.

The 635 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,676 tests today)

147 through private initiative (3,707 tests today)

26 taken from public hospital labs (220 tests today)

47 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (2,963 tests today)

408 confirmed cases found through 63,556 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 408 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 72 Limassol 118 Nicosia 128 Paphos 37 Famagusta 51 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 0 Special schools 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit, and 14 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 64 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 18 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 31 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care United while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.