632 new cases, six deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of six persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 125, 82 men and 42 women with an average age of 80.
The Health Ministry also announced 632 new Coronavirus cases out of 12,643 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 31 December, taking confirmed infections to 22,651.
The 632 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 152 through tracing (918 tests today)
- Two within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (474 tests today)
- 111 through private initiative (1,914 tests today)
- 41 from public hospital labs (353 tests today)
- Three from rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival (464 tests today)
- 326 confirmed cases found through 8,904 antigen rapid tests
Additionally the following tests took place without finding a confirmed case
- 48 test on the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias
- 32 tests within the framework of GP referrals
Analytically the 326 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed cases
|Paphos
|10
|Limassol
|72
|Larnaca
|105
|Nicosia
|103
|Famagusta
|28
|Old people’s homes
|4
|National Guard
|1
|Closed structures
|3
In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 26 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 19 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Another five patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 24 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, nine in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU, not on respirator.
