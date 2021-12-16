632 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 616, 393 men and 223 women with an average age of 75.9. The Health Ministry also announced 632 new Coronavirus cases out of 87,028 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 16 December, taking confirmed infections to 143,510.

The 632 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

110 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,359 tests today)

30 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,607 tests today)

72 through private initiative (2,416 tests today)

13 within the framework of public hospital labs (291 tests today)

269 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (45,807 tests today)

138 confirmed cases found through 32,459 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

89 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 138 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 11 Limassol 27 Nicosia 48 Paphos 5 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 42 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 41 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 11 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the Increased Care Unit. Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 22 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.