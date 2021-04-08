622 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 268, 176 men and 92 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry announced 622 new Coronavirus cases out of 47,547 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 7 April, taking confirmed infections to 49,988.

The 622 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

126 through tracing of primary contacts (731 tests today)

Two from checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (847 tests today).

114 through private initiative (1,614 tests today)

15 from public hospital labs (431 tests today)

One from GP referrals (129 tests today)

30 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (760 tests today)

334 confirmed cases found through 43,035 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 334 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 57 Limassol 95 Nicosia 123 Paphos 19 Famagusta 14 National Guard 0 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 3 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Education 19 Closed structures 1 Old people’s homes 3

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 38 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, seven in the Increased Care Unit, and one in the ICU, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

