AFSAR EFTACHARI, a 62-year-old woman from Iran, resident of Larnaca lost her life yesterday afternoon during a car accident in Larnaca.

The accident occurred around 16:30 when the car EFTACHARI was driving hit on the cement division of the road and was immobilized.

The woman was transferred to the hospital where it was ascertained that she was dead.

Larnaca traffic police continue the investigation.

(philenews)