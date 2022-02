The Police are looking for information that might help locate Lazaris Lazari, 62, who has been missing from his place of residence in Dali, Nicosia district since 10.00 on 14 February.

Lazari seems to have left home in his car, a MITSUBISHI L300, white, registration number YQ951.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Pera Chorio Police Station at 22-607400 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.